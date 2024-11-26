 Skip navigation
Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery upgraded to limited on Tuesday report

  
Published November 26, 2024 04:31 PM

The Lions upgraded a few players on their Tuesday injury report, including receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back David Montgomery.

While the Lions conducted another walk-through on Tuesday, Brown (knee) and Montgomery (shoulder) were listed as limited after being listed as non-participants on Monday.

In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Dan Campbell said he feels “pretty good” about Brown and Montgomery’s availability for Thursday.

“And look, David last week was — he wanted to get back in that game,” Campbell said. “He was good and I held him back just to be on the safe side and he was not happy.”

However, Campbell remains pessimistic about offensive tackle Taylor Decker (knee), cornerback Carlton Davis (knee/thumb), and receiver Kalif Raymond (foot). All three remained listed as non-participants on Tuesday.

Campbell noted that the team is still waiting on a second opinion on Raymond’s foot. Campbell said it could be a season-ending injury, but the team doesn’t know for sure yet.

“I don’t want to – the first word we got was positive, we’re just waiting on a second opinion,” Campbell said.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (groin) remained a full participant, while defensive lineman D.J. Reader (illness) was upgraded from a non-participant to full.