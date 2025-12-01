Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice on Monday with ankle injury

The Lions released their first injury report of the week and did not have some key players on the field for the session.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice due to his ankle injury suffered in the Thanksgiving matchup against the Packers. While St. Brown did not suffer a long-term injury, it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be able to play against Dallas on Thursday night.

In 12 games this year, St. Brown has registered 75 receptions for 884 yards with nine touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

Receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle), tight end Brock Wright (neck), and cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder) also did not practice on Monday.

Defensive back Brian Branch (toe/ankle), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (knee), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), running back Sione Vaki (thumb), and tight end Shane Zylstra (knee) were all limited.