Amon-Ra St. Brown: I was hot about not getting selected for Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl rosters were announced this week, which was cause for many to celebrate and for some others to be upset that they weren’t selected for the event.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown found himself in the latter group. St. Brown is tied for second in the league with 112 receptions and has also produced 1,371 yards and 10 touchdowns to help the Lions to the NFC North title, but CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, A.J. Brown, and Puka Nacua were selected for the initial roster.

All five players have sparkling resumes this season, but St. Brown still felt sore about missing out on a spot.

“The receivers that got picked, they’re great players, but I was hot,” St. Brown said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com.

Even though there’s no longer an actual game involved with the Pro Bowl, players still pull out for various reasons so St. Brown may yet wind up as a Pro Bowler when all is said and done.