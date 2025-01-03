Amon-Ra St. Brown: NFL should change the rule so a 14-win team isn’t on the road

The 14-2 Lions will play the 14-2 Vikings on Sunday. The winning team will earn a bye week and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The losing team will be 14-3, but will open the playoffs on the road against a division winner with either a 10-7 or 9-8 record. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a problem with that.

“It’s crazy. I think the rule should be changed,” St. Brown said. “Obviously if you win the division, you should obviously make a playoff spot, but having a 14-win team having to go on the road is kind of crazy. But I guess I don’t make the rules. Hopefully we can get a win and get home-field advantage, but whatever happens, we both have a spot in the playoffs, so we might see each other again after this game.”

St. Brown thinks the bye week would help the Lions but also that they could go on a postseason run even if they have to start the playoffs on the road.

“I think it would be big,” St. Brown said of earning the NFC No. 1 seed. “We have a lot of injuries, obviously, but just to be able to get some rest would be nice. But either way I think we’ll be fine. whether it’s going on the road or having a bye week and playing at home, we’re built for either-or. We’ve got the best fans in the world to help us if we’re at home, and if we aren’t at home we’ve been pretty good on the road this year. Either way I think we’ll be fine, but we’d love to have home-field advantage in the playoffs.”

To do that, the Lions need to finish the season 15-2. A 14-3 record would not be good enough.