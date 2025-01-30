Amon-Ra St. Brown on coaching changes: We’ll be OK, players make plays

Wednesday brought word that Steve Heiden will leave his job as the Lions’ tight ends coach in order to coach the Jets’ offensive line and he’s the latest in a long list of coaches to leave the team since their playoff loss to the Commanders.

That’s one of the consequences of being a winning team and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown weighed in on the changes during his St. Brown Podcast. St. Brown’s position coach Antwaan Randle El followed Ben Johnson to the Bears and the wideout said he was happy Randle El is getting a chance to keep climbing the coaching ladder in Chicago.

St. Brown also said that he thinks the Lions will weather the changes without much difficulty.

“We’ll be all right, though,” St. Brown said. “Players make plays, right?”

St. Brown’s comments call to mind the old football saying is that it’s not about the Xs and the Os, but about the Jimmys and the Joes. The Lions will put that to the test in 2025.