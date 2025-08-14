Amon-Ra St. Brown: There have been offensive struggles, but it’s just a matter of time

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was happy to see defenders in different jerseys at Wednesday’s joint practice with the Dolphins.

St. Brown opened up the session by beating Dolphins corner Jack Jones for a long touchdown and he kept finding his way into the end zone during the workout with the AFC East team. The wideout did not play in either of the team’s first two preseason games and said it “was a lot of fun” to face someone other than the Lions defense.

The entire offense had a good day on Wednesday and St. Brown said it was a sign that rough times in training camp practices are going to be a distant memory soon enough.

“We feel like as an offense maybe this camp there has been some struggles for us as an offense,” St. Brown said, via the team’s website. “But I think that’s normal. You got new coaches and different moving parts and you’re going against a really good defense every day. Things can get tough. But for us as an offense, we know the ability that we have, the playmakers we have, the quarterback we have, the O-line, so it’s just a matter of time for us. Keep getting better and improving is the name of the game for us right now.”

The change in coordinators from Ben Johnson to John Morton has been heavily scrutinized this offseason and it will continue to be a talking point until the Lions show the same potency in regular season games. Wednesday was a good sign of their ability to do that and St. Brown will be a central part of the effort.