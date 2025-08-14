 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amon-Ra St. Brown: There have been offensive struggles, but it’s just a matter of time

  
Published August 14, 2025 07:24 AM

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was happy to see defenders in different jerseys at Wednesday’s joint practice with the Dolphins.

St. Brown opened up the session by beating Dolphins corner Jack Jones for a long touchdown and he kept finding his way into the end zone during the workout with the AFC East team. The wideout did not play in either of the team’s first two preseason games and said it “was a lot of fun” to face someone other than the Lions defense.

The entire offense had a good day on Wednesday and St. Brown said it was a sign that rough times in training camp practices are going to be a distant memory soon enough.

“We feel like as an offense maybe this camp there has been some struggles for us as an offense,” St. Brown said, via the team’s website. “But I think that’s normal. You got new coaches and different moving parts and you’re going against a really good defense every day. Things can get tough. But for us as an offense, we know the ability that we have, the playmakers we have, the quarterback we have, the O-line, so it’s just a matter of time for us. Keep getting better and improving is the name of the game for us right now.”

The change in coordinators from Ben Johnson to John Morton has been heavily scrutinized this offseason and it will continue to be a talking point until the Lions show the same potency in regular season games. Wednesday was a good sign of their ability to do that and St. Brown will be a central part of the effort.