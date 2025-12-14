 Skip navigation
Amon-Ra St. Brown’s two big plays give Lions 17-14 lead over Rams

  
Published December 14, 2025 05:30 PM

Back and forth the Lions and Rams go, with Amon-Ra St. Brown making a pair of plays to put Detroit back on top.

St. Brown’s 8-yard touchdown catch has given Detroit a 17-14 lead over L.A. with 6:12 left in the second quarter.

Coming off a Rams TD, St. Brown started the Lions’ drive with a 52-yard catch-and-run all the way down to Los Angeles’ 13-yard line.

After a pair of short runs, head coach Dan Campbell got the Rams’ defense with a screen pass to St. Brown on the right side. With blockers in front of him, the wideout was able to make it to the end zone for an 8-yard score to put the Lions up by three.

St. Brown already has six catches for 96 yards with two touchdowns.