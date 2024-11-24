An injury to a starter could, in theory, save the Giants $11.83 million owed to Daniel Jones

The Giants announced on Friday that they’d be releasing quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants waited until Saturday, however, to cut him.

The no-cost, one-day delay could end up saving them $11.83 million.

If a starting quarterback for a contending team suffers a serious injury today, that team might decide to make a waivers claim for Jones. It all depends on whether that team is willing to skip over its backup and pay Jones — and also to assume the $23 million injury guarantee for 2025.

If it happens, the Giants would owe Jones not another penny.

The chances are slim, but look at last year. The Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles tendon two days before the trade deadline. They mobilized to find someone/anyone to boost their chances. Josh Dobbs became the replacement.

With Jones poised to become a free agent if/when he clears waivers, a sufficiently desperate team might decide to pay the money to get a quarterback who can step right in and step right up and perhaps gets things done with a better offensive line than the one he’s been stuck with in New York in recent years.