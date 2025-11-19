Anders Carlson among three kickers working out for 49ers

The 49ers are bringing in kickers this week after Eddy Piñeiro injured his hamstring. The team’s leading scorer, who has a Grade 1 strain, is “week-to-week,” according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers, who play the Panthers on Monday night, will hold a tryout for Parker Romo, Anders Carlson and Tanner Brown, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports. Barrows adds that more kickers will tryout for the team this week before the 49ers decide on one.

Carlson spent two games with the 49ers last season. He has also played for the Packers and Jets. In 24 career games, Carlson has made 40-of-48 field goals.

Carlson played for 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer with the Jets last season.

Brown has never appeared in an NFL game.

Romo kicked in seven games for the Falcons this season, going 11-of-14 on field goals and 12-of-13 on extra points. He kicked in four games for the Vikings last season and is 22-of-26 on field goal tries in his career.