 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anders Carlson among three kickers working out for 49ers

  
Published November 18, 2025 07:41 PM

The 49ers are bringing in kickers this week after Eddy Piñeiro injured his hamstring. The team’s leading scorer, who has a Grade 1 strain, is “week-to-week,” according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers, who play the Panthers on Monday night, will hold a tryout for Parker Romo, Anders Carlson and Tanner Brown, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports. Barrows adds that more kickers will tryout for the team this week before the 49ers decide on one.

Carlson spent two games with the 49ers last season. He has also played for the Packers and Jets. In 24 career games, Carlson has made 40-of-48 field goals.

Carlson played for 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer with the Jets last season.

Brown has never appeared in an NFL game.

Romo kicked in seven games for the Falcons this season, going 11-of-14 on field goals and 12-of-13 on extra points. He kicked in four games for the Vikings last season and is 22-of-26 on field goal tries in his career.