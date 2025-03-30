 Skip navigation
Andrew Berry: It’s “unlikely” Browns would trade up to No. 1, open to anything at No. 2

  
Published March 30, 2025 05:06 PM

If a team is going to trade with the Titans to acquire this year’s No. 1 overall pick, it sounds like it won’t be the Browns.

General Manager Andrew Berry told reporters on Sunday that it’s “unlikely” that Cleveland would trade up for the first selection, though the team is keeping its options open.

However, Berry noted that the Browns are willing to discuss moving down from the No. 2 pick.

“We’re pretty much open to anything that can be advantageous to us,” Berry said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

The Titans are widely expected to select quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 selection next month. But the Browns have done their due diligence on the QB, working him out privately.

If Cleveland stays at No. 2 overall, the club may look at quarterback Shadeur Sanders, receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, or edge rusher Abdul Carter.