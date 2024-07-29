Andrew Berry: Nick Chubb still has a little ways to go, but we’re happy to see where he is

While Nick Chubb is on Cleveland’s physically unable to perform list, the running back has been making steady progress in his return to the field.

Reporters on the Browns beat have taken note of Chubb’s work on the side, with the back putting in some sprints after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last year.

Asked about Chubb in his Monday press conference, General Manager Andrew Berry didn’t get into specifics, but still sounded optimistic about the star running back.

“We are incredibly pleased with the work that he’s put in, the progress he’s made,” Berry said. “He still has a little ways to go, but we’re really happy to see where he is as we enter camp and look forward to him [continuing] to improve the health of the knee.”

The Browns have not set a public timetable for Chubb’s return and that did not change on Monday.

“We’ll deal with it day by day,” Berry said.

Since Cleveland selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft, Chubb has averaged 5.3 yards per carry in his 77 career games.