Andrew Thomas didn’t practice Thursday

  
Published September 4, 2025 04:51 PM

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas did not practice on Thursday, but it doesn’t sound like the team has made any decision about his status for Sunday’s game against the Commanders yet.

Thomas has been working his way back from last year’s season-ending foot injury and he practiced on Wednesday on a limited basis. Head coach Brian Daboll said at a Thursday press conference that Thomas looked good in the practice, but that he would not practice later in the day because of the increased workload on Wednesday.

Friday will bring another practice and a chance to see how Thomas has responded to this week’s plan. The Giants will hand out injury designations for Sunday as well.

James Hudson would be in line to start if Thomas does not play against the Commanders.