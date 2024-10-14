 Skip navigation
Andrew Thomas getting MRI on foot

  
Published October 14, 2024 09:54 AM

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was laboring in the final minutes of Sunday night’s loss to the Bengals and he’s headed for tests on Monday to see if there’s anything seriously wrong.

Thomas said his foot was “not great” when he spoke to reporters after the 17-7 home loss and that he would be going for imaging to find out exactly what is going on.

“They said I needed the MRI to see exactly what’s going on,” Thomas said, via a transcript from the team.

Thomas called his play “not good enough” and he was flagged for being an ineligible receiver downfield on a 56-yard completion to wide receiver Darius Slayton. Thomas said the same thing went uncalled in Week Five and “sometimes they call it, sometimes they don’t” when the Giants run an RPO.

The Giants will be hoping the MRI returns good enough news for Thomas to find out what happens in Week Seven.