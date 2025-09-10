 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andrew Thomas out of practice for Giants

  
Published September 10, 2025 02:39 PM

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas did not play in Week 1 as he continues to work his way back from last season’s foot injury and his status for Week 2 isn’t certain on Wednesday.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters at a press conference that Thomas will not be on the practice field as the team prepares to face the Cowboys. Thomas was a limited participant in practice last Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday before returning for another limited session on Friday.

Daboll said, via the team’s website, he thinks Thomas has made “good progress” and that they hope he will practice later this week.

Daboll also said that wide receiver Malik Nabers (back) would be a limited participant in practice and the team believes he’ll be fine for Sunday. Nabers missed a practice last week, but played in the 21-6 loss to the Commanders.