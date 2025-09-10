Andrew Thomas out of practice for Giants

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas did not play in Week 1 as he continues to work his way back from last season’s foot injury and his status for Week 2 isn’t certain on Wednesday.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters at a press conference that Thomas will not be on the practice field as the team prepares to face the Cowboys. Thomas was a limited participant in practice last Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday before returning for another limited session on Friday.

Daboll said, via the team’s website, he thinks Thomas has made “good progress” and that they hope he will practice later this week.

Daboll also said that wide receiver Malik Nabers (back) would be a limited participant in practice and the team believes he’ll be fine for Sunday. Nabers missed a practice last week, but played in the 21-6 loss to the Commanders.