Andrew Van Ginkel questionable with foot injury, Gabe Davis ruled out

The Dolphins are dealing with yet another injury to an edge defender.

Andrew Van Ginkel went down early in the third quarter with a foot injury and is questionable to return. According to reporters on the scene, Van Ginkel was able to walk to the locker room under his own power. But he did so gingerly.

The team has lost Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb at the same position to season-ending injuries in recent weeks.

Additionally, Bills receiver Gabe Davis has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game with a knee injury. He did not have a catch in the first half but was the intended target on each of Josh Allen’s two first-half interceptions.

Bills running back Ty Johnson is being evaluated for a head injury.

Update 10:30 p.m. ET: Van Ginkel has been downgraded to out.