Andrew Van Ginkel sat out Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury

Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel popped up on the injury report Wednesday. He did not practice with a foot injury.

Van Ginkel starred in Sunday’s win over the Giants with a sack, two quarterback hits, four tackles, an interception and a pass defensed.

Dallas Turner is Van Ginkel’s backup, with Van Ginkel getting 41 snaps and Turner 36 in the opener.

The Vikings also were without receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) at Wednesday’s practice.

Center Garrett Bradbury (knee) was limited and receiver Jalen Nailor (ankle) a full participant.