Jalen Milroe: It’s not about going in first round, it’s about hearing my name called

There are 15 players set to be in Green Bay for the draft on Thursday night and most of them have good reason to feel confident that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing their names before the night is out.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe isn’t in that group. Betting markets do not have Milroe as favored to be one of the first 32 names off the board, which conjures up memories of other players left to sit uncomfortably in front of cameras as teams pass on them during the first round.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Milroe explained why he’ll be in Green Bay despite not being a sure first-rounder.

“My biggest thing is, it’s not about being drafted in the first round,” Milroe said. “It’s about hearing my name called. That’s my biggest thing that I’m looking forward to, is to hear my name called and know where home’s gonna be at initially. And, also, it’s a dream come true to be a part of the draft. If I go first round or second round, I’ll still be able to experience walking the stage and being here. This is a dream come true.”

The consensus may not be that Milroe is a first-round pick, but it only takes one team to make that a moot point. We’re not far from finding out if that will happen or if Milroe will have to come. back on Friday night.