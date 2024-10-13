Andy Dalton, Diontae Johnson give Panthers early 7-0 lead

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was listed as questionable to play against the Falcons on Sunday, but he got the green light to go and the Panthers are happy to have him.

Johnson caught three passes for 46 yards on the second Panthers possession of the first quarter and the third of those catches went for a 10-yard touchdown. The Panthers lead 7-0 with 5:56 to go in the opening quarter as a result.

Andy Dalton is 6-of-9 for 66 yards through the first two Panthers drives and the Panthers defense forced a three-and-out after a pair of Kirk Cousins incompletions.

The Falcons will hope that better luck the second time around extends to them as well.