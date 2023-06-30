 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Andy Dalton: I still view myself as an NFL starter

  
Published June 30, 2023 07:48 AM

Andy Dalton signed with the Panthers just days after they acquired the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means Dalton knew exactly what he was signing up for: A veteran mentor role with a rookie franchise quarterback.

But while Dalton accepts that, he also believes that he’s good enough to be a starter.

I view myself as a starter in this league; I don’t think there are 32 guys better than me,” Dalton told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But this is the situation I am in, and I understand that. As soon as I don’t think I’m one of the best 32, or a little lower, I’ll be watching football on TV.”

Dalton said he likes being in a place where he’s on the same page as the coaches about his role on the team. Panthers head coach Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown both had long NFL careers and spent a lot of those careers as backup quarterbacks.

“I am in a really, really good situation here; Frank Reich played til he was 38. He was a career backup,” Dalton said. “He understands the continuity you want in a [quarterback] room. Josh McCown played until he was 40. Josh was my friend for the last 10 years, and now he’s my coach.”

It’s a good situation for Dalton, even if he’d prefer a situation in which he was the unquestioned starter.