Andy Dalton: I still view myself as an NFL starter

Andy Dalton signed with the Panthers just days after they acquired the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means Dalton knew exactly what he was signing up for: A veteran mentor role with a rookie franchise quarterback.

But while Dalton accepts that, he also believes that he’s good enough to be a starter.

“I view myself as a starter in this league; I don’t think there are 32 guys better than me,” Dalton told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But this is the situation I am in, and I understand that. As soon as I don’t think I’m one of the best 32, or a little lower, I’ll be watching football on TV.”

Dalton said he likes being in a place where he’s on the same page as the coaches about his role on the team. Panthers head coach Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown both had long NFL careers and spent a lot of those careers as backup quarterbacks.

“I am in a really, really good situation here; Frank Reich played til he was 38. He was a career backup,” Dalton said. “He understands the continuity you want in a [quarterback] room. Josh McCown played until he was 40. Josh was my friend for the last 10 years, and now he’s my coach.”

It’s a good situation for Dalton, even if he’d prefer a situation in which he was the unquestioned starter.