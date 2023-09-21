Andy Dalton is expected to start for Panthers Sunday

The Panthers aren’t being coy about their quarterback plans for Sunday’s game in Seattle.

Bryce Young did not practice because of an ankle injury for the second straight day on Thursday and the team said he’s not expected to play against the Seahawks when they announced the day’s full injury report for the week.

Andy Dalton has been working with the starters at practice and is now in line to make his first start with the team. The Panthers will be the fifth team that Dalton has been a starter for over the course of his NFL career.

Jake Luton signed to the practice squad this week and will be elevated to serve as Dalton’s backup.

Edge rushers Brian Burns (ankle) and Justin Houston (calf) were limited participants in practice along with running back Miles Sanders (pec). Linebacker Chandler Wooten (knee) went from limited to full participation.