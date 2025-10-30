Andy Dalton played through a broken thumb Sunday

Andy Dalton started for injured starter Bryce Young on Sunday. The Bills blew out the Panthers 40-9 as Dalton went 16-of-24 for 175 yards and an interception and two lost fumbles.

Dalton is on this week’s practice report with a thumb injury that kept him out on Wednesday and limited him on Thursday.

He revealed that he broke his thumb on the second series. His throwing hand hit the raised hand of Bills linebacker Dorian Williams.

Dalton said he has played through several right thumb injuries, including after his car accident last year.

“You know I’m not going to use that as an excuse for anything,” Dalton said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “I’d love for my thumb to not be broken, but you know it is what it is. I knew that I had taken a hit, and then I still felt like I could function normally, so I didn’t think that it was even worth really anything to talk about.

“Not going to make any excuses like I said earlier, but obviously if it wasn’t broken, obviously it would be a different feel there.”

The Panthers added Mike White to the active roster this week, but Dalton said he can play if needed. Bryce Young (ankle) was a full participant again today.

“I mean, it’s not ideal, but you know I can still work,” Dalton said. “I can still throw the ball, and so yeah, we just go from there. I think it’s just more mental than anything. You try not to think about it, but I went out there, I threw today, and it felt good.”