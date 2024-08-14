 Skip navigation
Andy Dalton returns to Panthers practice

  
August 14, 2024

The Panthers got their backup quarterback back on the practice field Wednesday.

Dalton hurt his quad early in training camp and he’s missed the last two weeks of work while recovering from the injury. That process has gone well enough that Dalton was dressed in a helmet and going through drills at training camp.

Undrafted rookie Jack Plummer had been bumped up to the No. 2 spot behind Bryce Young in Dalton’s absence. He started the first preseason game and Jake Luton also saw time in that game.

Luton signed with the team after Dalton was injured, so he may not be on the roster in Carolina too much longer.