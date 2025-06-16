Andy Reid: Gardner Minshew will be great with Patrick Mahomes on gameday

The Chiefs had Carson Wentz serve as their backup quarterback in 2024. In 2025, that job will belong to Gardner Minshew.

As the Chiefs finish up their offseason program, head coach Andy Reid said last week that Minshew’s experience is a positive and should aid starter Patrick Mahomes on gameday.

“He’s been there — he’s started, so he’s got that,” Reid said in his press conference. “He’s got the confidence of the guys around him. Patrick knows he’s been in there and done it, so they can bounce things off of each other.

“It’s always good to have peers that have played, and you can talk to them about it a little bit. I think on gameday he’ll be great with Patrick, just with what he’s seeing from the sideline and what Pat’s seeing when he’s in there.”

Minshew, 29, has started 46 games since the Jaguars drafted him in the sixth round back in 2019. Last year, he appeared in 10 games with nine starts for the Raiders, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.