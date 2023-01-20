 Skip navigation
Andy Reid going for his 20th postseason win; only Bill Belichick has more

  
Published January 20, 2023 03:40 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into key factors for the Jaguars-Chiefs Divisional Round matchup, from Trevor Lawrence’s 37-0 all-time Saturday record to the unique nature between Doug Pederson and Andy Reid.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is going for Postseason Win No. 20 tomorrow against the Jaguars.

Reid is currently third all-time among NFL head coaches with 19 postseason wins. Tom Landry is No. 2 with 20, and Bill Belichick is No. 1 with 31. So if the Chiefs win on Saturday, Reid will move into a tie for second with Landry, and only Belichick will have more.

Reid is also attempting to lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth time. Reid also led the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game five times, and getting to a 10th conference championship would also tie Landry for second all-time. Belichick has coached the Patriots to 13 AFC Championship Games.

In addition to Belichick, Landry and Reid, the all-time Top 5 head coaches in postseason wins are Don Shula with 19 and Joe Gibbs with 17.