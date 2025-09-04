Andy Reid: I anticipate Josh Simmons stepping up and rising to the challenge

After the Chiefs had a revolving door at left tackle in 2024, the club selected Josh Simmons at No. 32 overall in this year’s draft.

Simmons is set to make his first start at the position on Friday night against the Chargers in Brazil. While he’s coming off a torn patellar tendon that prematurely ended his final season at Ohio State, Simmons was able to fully participate in on-field activities during the offseason program.

Head coach Andy Reid has spoken highly of the way Simmons worked to get himself ready in a hurry. Now, Simmons will take on a group of Chargers edge rushers that includes Khalil Mack in his pro debut.

“It’s a tough deal, but he’s worked very hard at solidifying that position and making sure he has an opportunity to play,” Reid said in his Thursday press conference in Brazil. “That was a big challenge for him throughout training camp. I think he’s handled it right. He has the honor of going against some good defensive ends this week and so, I anticipate him stepping up and rising to that challenge.”

Simmons will be Kansas City’s fourth opening-day left tackle in the last four seasons. Orlando Brown Jr. was the last to start Week 1 in consecutive years from 2021-2022.