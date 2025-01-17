Andy Reid: Joe Thuney, D.J. Humphries have both been in, done a nice job at left tackle

The Chiefs’ left tackle position has been in flux throughout 2024, though things did get settled late in the season with Joe Thuney shifting one place over from left guard.

Veteran D.J. Humphries was signed to handle the role but suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 14 win over the Chargers and didn’t return until Week 18. He started and played 94 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest.

While he has likely made a decision as to who will start at left tackle between Thuney and Humphries, head coach Andy Reid didn’t disclose that information in his Thursday press conference.

“Yeah, I’m going to do the same thing. I’ve taken it this far. I’m going to get with the coaches and just make sure what they want and where we’re at with that, but they’ve both been in there,” Reid said. “They’ve both been in there and done a nice job. It’s a good — that’s a positive thing.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who at one point in the season was clearly frustrated with the lack of protection afforded by the offensive line, has influence over Reid’s choice.

“Listen, [Mahomes] likes both guys,” Reid said. “He trusts those guys and that’s where he’s at, but I always keep that in mind for sure.”

The Chiefs defeated the Texans 27-19 in Week 16 with Thuney at left tackle.