Andy Reid: Jon Gruden always has good input on things

Former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden has been at Chiefs training camp over the last couple of days, working on the field alongside head coach Andy Reid.

Reid and Gruden have a relationship that spans decades, as they both were on the Packers’ offensive staff back in the early 90s.

In his Monday press conference, Reid said he likes having Gruden around.

“He loves football and he and I go way back — 30 years so we’ve known each other a long time,” Reid said. “So, it’s good to get him up here. He’s always got good input on things. [He’s] very smart, very good football — great football coach, so [I] enjoy having him around [and he has] great energy.”

Gruden was last the Raiders head coach from 2018 to his abrupt resignation early in the 2021 season after emails he had sent when working for ESPN leaked to the public. He is now attempting to sue the league in connection with that incident.

Gruden has also spent time working with the Saints in the last year.