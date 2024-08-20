 Skip navigation
Andy Reid OK with Patrick Mahomes’ behind-the-back passes as long as they’re complete

  
Published August 20, 2024 12:26 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made perhaps the most talked-about play of the preseason when he threw behind his back to tight end Travis Kelce. It was unorthodox, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he trusts his MVP quarterback to do what he needs to do.

“I heard he blamed Kelce, but that’s alright. He does it in practice every day, and I’m alright as long as it’s a completion,” Reid said, via USA Today.

Reid said he has never seen a quarterback do what Mahomes did in live game action, but he also doesn’t see it as anything all that extraordinary.

“Listen, they do it in basketball every game, several times in every game. . . . It’s not that big of a deal behind the back,” said Reid. “I don’t think I have [seen it before in a game], but I see it every day in practice.”

Reid says Mahomes was just joking when he blamed Kelce for running the wrong route on the play in question.

“I know he threw Kelce under the bus. I know he said it was Kelce’s fault. I heard all that. It wasn’t. They play off of each other,” Reid said.

And if they keep playing that way in the regular season, Reid is fine with it. As long as it works.