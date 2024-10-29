Andy Reid on DeAndre Hopkins: I think you’ll be able to see more this next game

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins made his Chiefs debut on Sunday, playing 23 of Kansas City’s 72 offensive snaps in the 27-20 victory.

Hopkins caught two of his three targets for 29 yards in the contest.

In his Monday news conference, head coach Andy Reid said Hopkins looked good in his first game with the club.

“He did a nice job in the run game, did a nice job in the pass game — had the big third down catch right off the bench and did well with that,” Reid said. “He’s a good football player. Being able to fit in more will even be better, I think, as we go forward here.

“He was chomping at the bit on the sideline wanting to play and at the same time, knowing that he didn’t have all of it down so there was a patience there. But he was into the game and I think you’ll be able to see more this next game.”

The Chiefs will have an extra day to get Hopkins acclimated to the offense this week, as they’ll play the Buccaneers on Monday night.