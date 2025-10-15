Andy Reid: Rashee Rice has been working like crazy to be ready after suspension

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s suspension is over and he’s back with the team, and coach Andy Reid credits Rice’s hard work with having him ready to go right away.

Reid said that NFL rules prohibited the Chiefs from working with him, but that Rice worked out on his own and should be ready to be one of Patrick Mahomes’ top receivers on Sunday against the Raiders.

“I know he’s been working like crazy, the rule states that we can’t work with him,” Reid said. “He has been working out hard, and I think it’s just a matter of getting him back in the swing. I’ve got to see it to work through it, but I know he’s in good shape, that’s the one thing I do know. I think that’ll be important, getting him back in there, getting him with Patrick, getting them on the same page. We’ll see how all that works out. We haven’t put the game plan in yet so we’re working through all that now.”

After a sluggish start to the season, the Chiefs looked great on Sunday night against the Lions, they’re 12.5-point favorites to beat the Raiders on Sunday, and they’re the betting favorites to win the AFC West. Rice’s return is another reason for optimism in Kansas City.