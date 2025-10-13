Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s suspension is over

The Chiefs offense was in good form in Sunday night’s 30-17 win over the Lions and it’s set to get a little stronger in Week 7.

Sunday night’s win was the sixth game of the Chiefs’ season, which means that wide receiver Rashee Rice’s suspension has come to an end.

Rice was suspended for six games as a result of his involvement in a car crash in March 2024. Rice pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies in July and his suspension was announced in August.

Rice’s absence from the Chiefs’ lineup stretches beyond the suspension. He injured his knee in Week 4 of the 2024 season and missed the rest of that campaign, so it’s been quite a while since he’s seen any regular season action.

The Chiefs will host the Raiders in Week 7 and the coming days should bring more of an idea about what kind of role they have in mind for his return to action.