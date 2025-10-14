Chiefs are in third place, but are the betting favorites to win the AFC West

Despite a sluggish start to the season, the Chiefs now find themselves where they’ve almost always been for the last decade: Betting favorites to win the AFC West.

After losing their Week One game to the division rival Chargers and then falling in Week Two to the Eagles, the Chiefs briefly fell out of the favored spot in the betting odds. But at 3-3 after Sunday night’s win over the Lions, the Chiefs appear to have righted the ship and are now favored over the two teams ahead of them in the standings, the 4-2 Chargers and 4-2 Broncos.

The current betting odds at DraftKings have the Chiefs at +160 to win the AFC West, the Chargers at +170 and the Broncos at +210. If you want to bet on an extreme long shot, the Raiders are at +10,000.

The Chiefs have won the AFC West each of the last nine years, and are trying to make it 10 in a row this year. They’re not going to give up the division crown easily.