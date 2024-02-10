Andy Reid says Chiefs accomplished everything they needed to during practice this week

The Chiefs went through their final, full practice of the season, working on red-zone, short-yardage and goal-line plays in a 66-minute session Friday.

The team will have a mock game Saturday in its final tuneup before Super Bowl Sunday, then take a team photo and return to its hotel 30 minutes from Allegiant Stadium. Reid said the team does not plan to change hotels Saturday night, as some teams have done to eliminate any final distractions.

“We’ve gotten everything done that we needed to get done,” Reid told pool reporter Peter King of NBC. “They’ve done good work. They’ve been focused in. I get to see it every day. That’s kind of their makeup, whether things are going good or not going good. It starts with Pat [Mahomes] and [Travis] Kelce and Chris Jones and [cornerback L’Jarius] Sneed. The players have maximized what we’ve given them as coaches, and they’ve done a nice job out here.”

The Chiefs are trying to win back-to-back championships for the first time since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.