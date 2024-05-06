 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: We talked to Carson Wentz last year, but he was holding off for a chance to start

  
Published May 6, 2024 02:35 PM

The Chiefs have typically had an experienced veteran as Patrick Mahomes’ quarterback over the last several seasons.

Carson Wentz is now set to serve in that role for 2024 after he signed a one-year deal with the club last month.

Head coach Andy Reid was asked about Wentz during his Monday press conference and noted that he still prefers a veteran to be the backup.

“I thought Blaine did a nice job when he was here last year,” Reid said. “Carson, I know, did a nice job when he worked with the Rams — had a nice game, actually, for them right at the end there. But I welcome him in.

“We talked to him last year when we were talking to Blaine and he was holding off for an opportunity possibly to start. But it was good to get him in this position and if he has an opportunity to play, he has an opportunity to play. But he’s really handled it well since he’s been here. He’s a good football player. I like him.”

The Rams started Wentz in Week 18 after they’d clinched a Wild Card berth and Los Angeles defeated San Francisco with the former No. 2 overall pick at QB. Wentz finished that game 17-of-24 passing for 163 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 17 times for 56 yards with a TD.