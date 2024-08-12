 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: “We’ll see” if Hollywood Brown can return for Week 1

  
Published August 12, 2024 01:04 PM

Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown will be sidelined with the shoulder injury he suffered in the preseason opener against the Jaguars, but he has not been ruled out for Week 1.

In his Monday press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Brown did not need surgery to correct his sternoclavicular joint dislocation. Reid also left the door open when asked if it’s reasonable to think Brown could be back for the season-opening matchup with Baltimore.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Reid said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

The Chiefs increased their depth at receiver over the offseason, with Brown being one of the team’s significant additions. When asked about the opportunities Brown’s injury will lead to for other players, Reid said, “The positive is he’s going to be back.”

“But without him in there and his experience and that in the league ... we’ve also got some other guys who can step in and play,” Reid said. “We’ll be OK there, but we’re pulling for him to get back, obviously.”

Brown, 27, caught 51 passes for 574 yards with four touchdowns for the Cardinals last season.