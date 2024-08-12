Andy Reid: “We’ll see” if Hollywood Brown can return for Week 1

Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown will be sidelined with the shoulder injury he suffered in the preseason opener against the Jaguars, but he has not been ruled out for Week 1.

In his Monday press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Brown did not need surgery to correct his sternoclavicular joint dislocation. Reid also left the door open when asked if it’s reasonable to think Brown could be back for the season-opening matchup with Baltimore.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Reid said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

The Chiefs increased their depth at receiver over the offseason, with Brown being one of the team’s significant additions. When asked about the opportunities Brown’s injury will lead to for other players, Reid said, “The positive is he’s going to be back.”

“But without him in there and his experience and that in the league ... we’ve also got some other guys who can step in and play,” Reid said. “We’ll be OK there, but we’re pulling for him to get back, obviously.”

Brown, 27, caught 51 passes for 574 yards with four touchdowns for the Cardinals last season.