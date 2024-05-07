Andy Reid: Xavier Worthy is a sharp kid

There’s a long time before the season begins, but the Chiefs got a good first impression of first-round pick Xavier Worthy during rookie minicamp.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Andy Reid called Worthy a “sharp kid.”

“I thought he did a nice job picking things up and working through — we asked him to do a whole lot of stuff there,” Reid said. “He was put in most of the primary spots, so it was good for him to be able to get in there and move around a little bit.”

The key for Worthy and the rest of the rookies, Reid said, will be to successfully retain all they learned in rookie minicamp once they’re with the veteran players.

Worthy posted a scouting combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash. The Chiefs traded up to select the receiver at No. 28 overall, acquiring the pick from the Bills.