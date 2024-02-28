Andy Reid’s tale of Taylor Swift homemade Pop-Tarts goes viral

You never really know where a viral moment will happen.

One happened on Tuesday, during our PFT Live interview of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Chris asked Reid about the impact of Taylor Swift on the 2023 Chiefs. In the process of answering, Reid dropped this nugget: Taylor Swift made homemade Pop-Tarts for the team’s offensive lineman.

Unfortunately for Reid, the offensive linemen did not share.

By Wednesday morning, the story was everywhere. It was on Today. It was in People. And TMZ. And Us Weekly. And Billboard. And the Daily Mail. Basically, everywhere.

It’s no surprise. As Reid said, with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Swift is perhaps the most famous woman in the entire world. And with every angle already explored regarding her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the Pop-Tart story plowed precious new ground.