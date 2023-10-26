Another Chicago suburb expresses interest in Bears stadium

And then there were five.

A quintet of Chicago suburbs have expressed interest in hosting a new Bears stadium. Via Mitchell Armentrout of the Chicago Sun-Times, Country Club Hills has become the latest to join the fray.

Country Club Hills mayor James Ford has “formally invited” the Bears to consider the location that is 25 miles to the south of Soldier Field.

Arlington Heights became the first alternative to Soldier Field. Since then, Naperville, Waukegan, Aurora, and Richton Park have emerged.

Per the Sun-Times, Arlington Heights is still a “strong contender.”

Some state legislators have also suggested Rockford, which is 90 miles from Soldier Field. Rockford, however, has not made a pitch.

