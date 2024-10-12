 Skip navigation
Another week, another $983,333 paid by Raiders to Davante Adams

  
Published October 12, 2024 06:31 PM

It’s been nearly two weeks since receiver Davante Adams asked the Raiders to trade him. And the Raiders have now issued him a pair of $983,333 parting gifts.

That’s the amount of each game check paid by the Raiders to Adams. It’s one of the big reasons why, as of five days ago, the Raiders wanted to trade Adams within 48 hours.

They also want a second-round pick. As they wait, they’ll keep paying out $983,333, one week at a time.

Still, patience could pay off. An injury to a starting receiver on a contending team could change everything. And there are still four more weekends of football to go until the trade deadlines arrives on November 5.

Absent a sense of desperation for a team that loses its WR1 and opts not to go “next man up,” the Raiders might have to take the best deal they can get. It’s unclear at this point which team will offer it.

The Jets, Saints, and Steelers reportedly are still in the hunt. The Bills are reportedly “monitoring” the situation.

Along with the rest of us.