Anthony Brown, Melvin Gordon return to Ravens on practice squad

Quarterback Anthony Brown didn’t make the 53-man roster in Baltimore, but he won’t be moving on to another team.

The Ravens signed Brown to their practice squad on Wednesday. Brown made two appearances and one start for the Ravens last season. He was 19-of-44 for 286 yards and two interceptions in a Week 18 loss to the Bengals.

Running back Melvin Gordon was also among the players cut on Tuesday who returned to the Ravens practice squad. The veteran signed with the team in July.

Guard Tykeem Doss, cornerback Jeremy Lucien, guard Tashawn Manning, tight end/fullback Ben Mason, linebacker Jeremiah Moon, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, linebacker Josh Ross, wide receiver Sean Ryan, tight end Travis Vokolek, running back Owen Wright, defensive back Daryl Worley, center Sam Mustipher, and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell are also members of the initial practice squad in Baltimore.

