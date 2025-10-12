 Skip navigation
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Anthony Richardson, Adonai Mitchell inactive for Colts

  
Published October 12, 2025 11:56 AM

Anthony Richardson won’t be the no. 2 quarterback for the Colts against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Richardson is inactive for the first time this season. The Colts said Richardson suffered an eye injury in warmups, which led to the Colts’ decision to deactivate him.

Riley Leonard will back up Daniel Jones on Sunday. The sixth-round pick has not played in the regular season.

The Colts also put wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on the inactive list. Mitchell, who was not on the injury report, dropped the ball before scoring a touchdown two weeks ago and played sparingly in Week 5, so it appears he is in the dog house in Indianapolis.