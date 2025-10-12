Anthony Richardson, Adonai Mitchell inactive for Colts

Anthony Richardson won’t be the no. 2 quarterback for the Colts against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Richardson is inactive for the first time this season. The Colts said Richardson suffered an eye injury in warmups, which led to the Colts’ decision to deactivate him.

Riley Leonard will back up Daniel Jones on Sunday. The sixth-round pick has not played in the regular season.

The Colts also put wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on the inactive list. Mitchell, who was not on the injury report, dropped the ball before scoring a touchdown two weeks ago and played sparingly in Week 5, so it appears he is in the dog house in Indianapolis.