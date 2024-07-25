Anthony Richardson calls his legs one of his “superpowers,” doesn’t expect to run less

Steve Steichen said the team won’t limit Anthony Richardson’s running. The Colts coach compared his quarterback’s running ability to that of Steph Curry shooting 3-pointers.

Richardson is cleared to run despite the injuries he had in the four games he played last season, including a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 after leaving the pocket. He vows to continue to run.

“My legs [have] always been one of my superpowers,” Richardson told beat reporters Thursday. “So, trying to take that away from me, I don’t think that’s a good thing for this offense. It’s just more so me playing a little bit smarter, and learning how to take care of myself and my teammates. Knowing when to make the right play and knowing when to try to get the extra few yards. Don’t take my legs away, but being more smart.”

Richardson, who ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 Scouting Combine, averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season. He ran 25 times for 136 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie while passing for 577 yards and three touchdowns.

He knows Steichen isn’t going to put him in harm’s way with his play-calling.

“He trusts me, and I trust him,” Richardson said. “I know he’s not going to call 15 QB runs in the game, and I know he’s not going to want me to try to run everybody over every play. So, it’s just a mutual respect, mutual trust -- just relying on each other.”

Richardson, who left one game and missed another with a concussion last season, and workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor were together on the field for only one game last season. If both are healthy this season, the Colts should be much improved on offense.