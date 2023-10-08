Anthony Richardson exits with apparent right shoulder injury, Gardner Minshew in

Anthony Richardson is dealing with another injury.

The Colts’ rookie quarterback went down late in the second quarter after gaining 4 yards on a designed run. Richardson stayed on the turf and immediately pointed to his right shoulder. He was able to get up under his own power and go to the medical tent on the sideline for further examination.

He then was shown on the CBS broadcast headed to the locker room.

Gardner Minshew came in to relieve Richardson on the next play. He’s already made a start for Richardson this season when the rookie QB was unavailable with a concussion.

Richardson was 9-of-12 for 98 yards and had taken two carries for 5 yards at the time of his injury.

UPDATE 2:18 p.m. ET: Richardson is officially questionable to return with a right shoulder injury.