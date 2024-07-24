Anthony Richardson has no limitations in camp, will likely play in preseason

It’s all systems go for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson missed most of his rookie season with a right shoulder injury and has steadily increased his workload over the course of the offseason. He said last week that he is “feeling really good,” but declined to say if he was fully cleared for training camp practices.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard spilled the beans on that front Wednesday. Ballard said, via multiple reporters, that Richardson will work without restrictions during the team’s practices at training camp.

Ballard also said that Richardson will likely play in the preseason, which will be good for knocking off any rust that’s accumulated since his injury but will be a bit nerve wracking for those worried about him staying healthy in his second season.