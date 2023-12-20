Anthony Richardson hopes to resume throwing next month

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s rookie season ended when he had shoulder surgery in October.

Richardson was initially resistant to the idea of having an operation that would keep him out for such a long time, but said on Tuesday that “this was probably the best thing for me and my future and for the team” because it allows him to get back to 100 percent. He said he’s used the time “to sit down and study the game for real” and that he’s appreciated watching how Gardner Minshew “goes through the week and processes defenses” because he wants to get to the same level once he’s back on the field.

On that front, Richardson said he’s “progressing way faster than everyone thought” and that he’s shooting for a return to throwing the football in the near future.

“They said 16 weeks after the surgery, but hopefully I’m trying to push to get [back] before that,’’ Richardson said, via Mike Chappell of CBS 4. “But we’ll see. Hopefully I can throw next month, but if not, whenever that time does come, I know I’m gonna rip it.’’

Richardson’s time in the lineup was brief, but he showed the potential that made him the fourth overall pick in April. The Colts have shown plenty of promise in general and the prospect of joining the quarterback to the rest of the roster should be cause for a lot of optimism in 2024.