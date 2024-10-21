Anthony Richardson: I heard the boos, we know we have to execute

The Colts beat the Dolphins at home on Sunday afternoon, but there wasn’t a lot of joy at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson struggled to move the offense during the first half and their best drive ended when he lost a fumble on a mishandled shotgun snap, so it wasn’t a surprise when boos began to rain down after a three-and-out to start the second half. A pair of Dolphins turnovers helped the Colts pick up enough points for a 16-10 win, but Richardson, who missed the previous two games with an oblique injury, was 10-of-24 for 129 yards while piloting a unit that accounted for just 284 yards overall.

“I heard them booing, but I didn’t know who they were booing. . . . We know we gotta execute,” Richardson said, via TheAthletic.com.

Head coach Shane Steichen said that it is on him “to put [Richardson] in better positions” to succeed and said “you’ve gotta keep playing” in regard to the 2023 first-round pick’s continued development, so no one is pushing any panic buttons about the quarterback in Indianapolis. Signs of progress will need to come over the rest of the season for faith in moving forward with Richardson to remain in place.