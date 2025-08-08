Anthony Richardson: I looked down and saw my finger in a different direction

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was supposed to play most of the first half of Thursday night’s game against the Ravens, but that plan went out the window on the team’s second offensive possession.

Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo was unblocked on a passing play and he drilled Richardson for a sack. Richardson had to leave the game with what was diagnosed as a dislocated pinkie on his throwing hand and he did not return after trying to grip and throw the ball on the sideline.

“You know, it was weird,” Richardson said in his postgame press conference. “He hit me, then I was trying to make sure I had the ball. I just looked down, I see my finger in a different direction. I’m like, maybe I’m tripping. I looked at it again, and it was definitely like that. So I’m like, I need to get this thing popped back in place and I’m good.”

Richardson said the finger was “a little swollen” and tender, but that he doesn’t expect it to be long before he’s feeling better.

Richardson called the play “tricky” because he thought a blitz would come from the other side against a five-man protection. He said it is on him to “be able to react to that” in a better way than he did on Thursday.

The next chance to react to an opposing defense will come against the Packers next Saturday. Daniel Jones was slated to start that game and get the playing time Richardson was supposed to get on Thursday, but head coach Shane Steichen said the team will revisit their plans in light of how things played out against Baltimore.