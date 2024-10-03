 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson limited in practice again on Thursday

  
Published October 3, 2024 04:01 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars isn’t any clearer after Thursday’s practice session.

Richardson was a limited participant on Wednesday because of an oblique injury and that was a bit of a surprise since Richardson said he would not practice at all earlier in the day. There was not another unexpected uptick in practice work on Thursday, however.

Richardson remained limited and Friday will bring more of an idea about whether he’ll play when the Colts wrap up the practice week and issue injury designations. Joe Flacco will start if Richardson does not.

As expected, running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) missed his second straight day of practice. Center Ryan Kelly (neck), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip), and defensive end Kwity Paye (quad) also remained out of practice.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness), tackle Braden Smith (knee), and linebacker Grant Stuard (heel) went from out of practice to full participation.