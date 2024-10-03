Jonathan Taylor expects to miss practice again on Thursday

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury and it looks like he’ll be on the sideline again on Thursday.

Taylor told reporters that he expects to be a non-participant for a second straight day. Two missed practices due to an ankle injury doesn’t usually create much optimism about availability come the weekend, but Taylor hasn’t closed the door on playing against the Jaguars.

Taylor missed significant time in 2022 because of an ankle injury, but said this one is not as serious.

The Colts are also determining quarterback Anthony Richardson’s availability for the Jacksonville game, so there’s a lot to sort out on the offensive side of the ball in Indianapolis heading into the weekend.