nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_pft_mccourtyfunonpats_241003.jpg
McCourty: Patriots' 'fun' was always about winning
nbc_pft_adamswishlistdkodds_241003.jpg
Adams' reported wish list includes Jets, Saints

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Jonathan Taylor expects to miss practice again on Thursday

  
Published October 3, 2024 11:49 AM

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury and it looks like he’ll be on the sideline again on Thursday.

Taylor told reporters that he expects to be a non-participant for a second straight day. Two missed practices due to an ankle injury doesn’t usually create much optimism about availability come the weekend, but Taylor hasn’t closed the door on playing against the Jaguars.

Taylor missed significant time in 2022 because of an ankle injury, but said this one is not as serious.

The Colts are also determining quarterback Anthony Richardson’s availability for the Jacksonville game, so there’s a lot to sort out on the offensive side of the ball in Indianapolis heading into the weekend.