Anthony Richardson on practice report with left wrist, left shoulder injuries

Anthony Richardson no longer is the Colts’ starting quarterback, and this time not because of an injury. But Richardson does have two new injuries.

The Colts list Richardson as a full participant on Wednesday’s practice report with injuries to his left wrist and left shoulder.

He was on the practice report in Weeks 5-7 with an oblique injury that kept him out two games.

Richardson has missed 15 games because of injuries in his career, with a concussion and then a shoulder injury keeping him out of 13 games last season.

This week, and perhaps the rest of the season, Richardson won’t play because of his poor performance. He has completed only 44.4 percent of his passes for 958 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He will back up Joe Flacco this week.

“I got a lot of confidence in myself, and I definitely believe I will have the opportunity to [start] again,” Richardson said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team website. “But as of right now, we got games to focus on right now, and I’ve got to step into my role and take advantage of it.”

The Colts practiced without wide receiver Josh Downs (toe), center Ryan Kelly (calf/knee), wide receiver Michael Pittman (back), offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee).